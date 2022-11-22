Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

SWKS opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $164.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.