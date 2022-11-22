Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $259.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.