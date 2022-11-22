Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,309 shares of company stock worth $4,846,147 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $153.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

