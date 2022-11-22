Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,155 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $4,139,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Paychex by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 194,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,176,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average is $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

