Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.66. 23,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,985. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

