Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $9.64 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.64 or 0.00059106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and approximately $156.07 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00077077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022839 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

