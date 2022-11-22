CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Buys A$18,369.18 in Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Hugh Humphrey purchased 26,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.69 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,369.18 ($12,165.02).

Hugh Humphrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Hugh Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$11,955.00 ($7,917.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.27.

CountPlus Increases Dividend

CountPlus Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from CountPlus’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. CountPlus’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

