CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Buys A$18,369.18 in Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Hugh Humphrey purchased 26,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.69 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,369.18 ($12,165.02).
Hugh Humphrey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 8th, Hugh Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$11,955.00 ($7,917.22).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.27.
CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.
