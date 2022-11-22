Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COUP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut Coupa Software to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.62. 34,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $212.21.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Coupa Software by 46.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 186.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 104,877 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after buying an additional 149,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,679,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

