Cowen Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $118.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.75. The company had a trading volume of 77,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $177.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.