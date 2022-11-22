Credit Suisse Group Cuts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$72.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$95.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$64.33. 430,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,433. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.24. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$55.35 and a 52 week high of C$83.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.91.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.47 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

