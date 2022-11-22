Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $72.36 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002154 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.
About Creditcoin
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
