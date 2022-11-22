Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $117,045.00 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $117,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,491.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Criteo alerts:

On Friday, November 18th, Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $82,181.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ryan Damon sold 40 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,054.80.

Criteo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,940. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRTO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 106.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.