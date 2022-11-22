Critical Survey: Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A Portillo’s -2.04% -2.69% -1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Portillo’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.58 $5.99 million ($0.35) -56.86

Analyst Recommendations

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yoshiharu Global and Portillo’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Portillo’s 0 2 2 0 2.50

Portillo’s has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.65%. Given Portillo’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Yoshiharu Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

