Cronos Trading 13% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $27.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00076901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00058959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001483 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022945 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

