CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.53 Billion

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $1.12 million worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

