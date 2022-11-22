CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.84.

Shares of CTMX opened at $1.71 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 2,445,327 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 792,101 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

