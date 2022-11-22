CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.84.
CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CTMX opened at $1.71 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.