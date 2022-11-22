D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHI. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

