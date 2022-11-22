DA Davidson Cuts Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Price Target to $15.00

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NATR stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $168.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 9,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $92,948.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 762,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,222.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 13,951 shares of company stock valued at $133,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1,065.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

