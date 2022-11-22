DataHighway (DHX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $170,173.40

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $91.79 million and approximately $170,173.40 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00017813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.81 or 0.08034693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00462044 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.73 or 0.28348293 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,912,693 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.86804099 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $109,494.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

