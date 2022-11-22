Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 119,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,722,534 shares.The stock last traded at $42.33 and had previously closed at $41.07.

The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

