Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Price Target Raised to 180.00 at Barclays

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WILYY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from 290.00 to 215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.75.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILYY traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. 840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

