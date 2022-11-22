Dero (DERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $111,505.71

Dero (DERO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Dero has a market capitalization of $51.56 million and approximately $111,505.71 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $3.95 or 0.00024517 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,115.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00428286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00114296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.00796571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.80 or 0.00668922 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00235419 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,050,139 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

