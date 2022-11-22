Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Increases Dividend to $5.50 Per Share

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 5.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $22.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Diamond Hill Investment Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $191.64 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $234.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total value of $273,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,450,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

