DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.50-12.10 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.16.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

