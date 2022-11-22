DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50-12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.16.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,004 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

