Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) is Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227,598 shares during the quarter. Digi International accounts for about 1.6% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Digi International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 57.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 1,268.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Digi International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digi International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Digi International to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digi International to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Digi International Stock Performance

Digi International Company Profile

Shares of DGII traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. 5,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38.

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.