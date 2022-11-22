DigiByte 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.43 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. DigiByte has a market cap of $107.23 million and $2.43 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,184.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000483 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00432214 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023594 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00114021 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00799748 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.00668246 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006185 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00235342 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,817,231,580 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
