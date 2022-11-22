Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0782 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion and $696.50 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00432214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001197 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00017459 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

