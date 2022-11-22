Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 159 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $2,580,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $234.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.73 and its 200 day moving average is $194.60.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

