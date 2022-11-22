Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 25,600 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 83,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63.

