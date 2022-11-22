Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after buying an additional 343,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,409,381,000 after buying an additional 707,695 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

Comcast Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

