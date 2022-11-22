Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,649,000 after purchasing an additional 272,469 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,931,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $630,729,000 after purchasing an additional 862,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.37.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

