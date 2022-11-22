Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average of $103.98. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.45 and a 1-year high of $107.48.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

