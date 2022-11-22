Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) & Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Modiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Modiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Modiv 0 0 6 0 3.00

Profitability

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $23.58, suggesting a potential upside of 102.09%. Modiv has a consensus price target of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 63.70%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Modiv.

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Modiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Modiv -16.33% -2.64% -1.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Modiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Modiv $36.22 million 2.43 -$440,000.00 ($1.39) -8.48

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Modiv.

Summary

Modiv beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

