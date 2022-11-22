Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) & Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
21.1% of Modiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Modiv, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|Modiv
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
Profitability
This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Modiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Modiv
|-16.33%
|-2.64%
|-1.41%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Modiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Modiv
|$36.22 million
|2.43
|-$440,000.00
|($1.39)
|-8.48
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Modiv.
Summary
Modiv beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.
