DRW Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 8,861 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in BCE by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in BCE by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $330,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BCE by 15.0% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 235,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

BCE Stock Up 0.1 %

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,658. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.