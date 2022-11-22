DRW Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after buying an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,072,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,973,000 after buying an additional 182,822 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,468,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,041,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,442,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.80 and a 200 day moving average of $173.54. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $196.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

