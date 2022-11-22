DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 887 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 887 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Adobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Adobe by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $57,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, hitting $324.67. 40,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

