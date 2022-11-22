DRW Securities LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENOR. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Stock Performance

ENOR traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,238 shares. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.