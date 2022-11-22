DRW Securities LLC Invests $357,000 in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

Tilly’s Stock Performance

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hezy Shaked bought 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 44,200 shares of company stock valued at $307,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

TLYS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. 216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,140. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.86. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Tilly’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Recommended Stories

