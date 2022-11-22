DRW Securities LLC Invests $357,000 in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
TLYS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. 216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,140. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.86. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $17.80.
Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.
