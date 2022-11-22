DRW Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DRW Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Danaher by 9.9% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Insider Activity

Danaher Price Performance

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.57 and a 200 day moving average of $264.55. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

