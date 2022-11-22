DRW Securities LLC Sells 5,756 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 68,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,499,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,579. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.70. The company has a market capitalization of $281.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.32.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

