Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 3,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 174,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $537.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $189,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $2,439,668.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $189,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,809.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,750 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 279,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 184,404 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4,034.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

