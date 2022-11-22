EAC (EAC) Price Down 65.6% Over Last 7 Days

EAC (EAC) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 65.6% against the dollar. EAC has a market cap of $66.58 million and approximately $24,333.75 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00427403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023695 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001264 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.22712141 USD and is down -19.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $26,007.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

