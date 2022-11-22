eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $547.07 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, eCash has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $547.07 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,146.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.36 or 0.00671081 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00236270 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00056401 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000701 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,232,498,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,232,554,673,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
