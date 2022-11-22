ECOMI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $197.26 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. ECOMI has a market cap of $197.26 million and approximately $962,288.44 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOMI token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ECOMI

ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

