Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on EDAP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Edap Tms Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.72 million, a PE ratio of 95.01 and a beta of 1.22. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Edap Tms by 136.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
