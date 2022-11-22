Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1,098.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $621.52. 3,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,892. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $564.78 and a 200 day moving average of $579.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.50.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

