Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,820 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,197,023 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948,019 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,815,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,371,000 after buying an additional 589,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,689,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,992,000 after buying an additional 77,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock remained flat at $4.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 510,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,982,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

