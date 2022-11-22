Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 71,758 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2,689.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,758 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,365. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.30. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

