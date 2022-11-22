Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2,866.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,342 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,374,000 after buying an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Stock Up 1.7 %

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $151.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

